AWM Investment Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $418.22 million, a PE ratio of 162.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.91.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

