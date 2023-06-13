AWM Investment Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of Gaia worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter.

Gaia Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.