AWM Investment Company Inc. Buys 200,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.13% of OPKO Health worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,172.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,172.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPK opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading

