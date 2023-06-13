AWM Investment Company Inc. Buys New Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 201,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,364,059 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,983,509 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,883,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after buying an additional 592,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $299,619.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,619,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,137. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $253,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,388 shares of company stock worth $877,022. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

