AWM Investment Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,461 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.84% of Ideal Power worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideal Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPWR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

IPWR stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Ideal Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

