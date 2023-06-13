AWM Investment Company Inc. Decreases Position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in DoubleDown Interactive were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDI opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.25 target price for the company.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

