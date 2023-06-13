AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,307 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bitfarms worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bitfarms by 76.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Bitfarms by 109,577.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bitfarms by 1,237.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 186.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

