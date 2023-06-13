AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,329 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in AirSculpt Technologies were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 48.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $11.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. Research analysts anticipate that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

