AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

AWM Investment Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,944 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.69% of Sonendo worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonendo from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Sonendo Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SONX opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sonendo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 131.26%. The business had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonendo, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

