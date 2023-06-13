AWM Investment Company Inc. Increases Position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,821 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 3.08% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

