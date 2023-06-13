AWM Investment Company Inc. Invests $617,000 in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.23% of ProQR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 347,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 324,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $133.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.03.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

