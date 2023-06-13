AWM Investment Company Inc. Lowers Stake in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lessened its position in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,254,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,335 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 6.11% of OncoCyte worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Price Performance

OCX stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. OncoCyte Co. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OncoCyte Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

