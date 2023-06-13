AWM Investment Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 856,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,000. Leonardo DRS accounts for 1.6% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,991,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

DRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

Further Reading

