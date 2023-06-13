AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases 16,499 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of nLIGHT worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 1,588.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LASR opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.14. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. CL King started coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

