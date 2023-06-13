AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases New Holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 259,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 89,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $202,419.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,919.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FTC Solar news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 131,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $303,383.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 715,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,553.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 89,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $202,419.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,919.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,641 shares of company stock worth $724,631. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Bank of America raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.