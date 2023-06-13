AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 300,000 Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Summit Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 482,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 147,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.78.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.92%.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.