AWM Investment Company Inc. Reduces Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,635 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Veru were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VERU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERU. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Veru from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

