AWM Investment Company Inc. Reduces Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,147 shares during the quarter. LivePerson accounts for about 1.3% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 1.18% of LivePerson worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPSN. CWM LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LivePerson by 187.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Insider Activity at LivePerson

In other news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $66,069. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $273.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

About LivePerson

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.