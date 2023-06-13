AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 17,950 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

AWM Investment Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.58% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,569,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 618,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 497,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

