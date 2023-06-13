AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Neonode were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neonode by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Neonode by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Neonode by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. Neonode Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Neonode

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.