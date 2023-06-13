Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $180.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $182.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day moving average of $117.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

