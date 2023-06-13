AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Short Interest Down 53.5% in May

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,458,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.86% of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Price Performance

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83.

