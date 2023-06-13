Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

