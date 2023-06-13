B. Riley Comments on Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MARA. Compass Point upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $9.33 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.47 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after buying an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 954,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 269,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 224,445 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

