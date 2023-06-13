B2Gold Corp. (BTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

B2Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

BTO opened at C$5.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.84 and a 12-month high of C$5.87.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$68,740.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B2Gold Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTO. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.