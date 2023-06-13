Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.0% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $250.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

