Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 265 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

