Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Up 2.4 %

PSTG stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,954 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

