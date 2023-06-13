Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $1.71 Million Stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.33% of Yalla Group worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YALA opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $658.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.31. Yalla Group Limited has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.57.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 27.05%.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

