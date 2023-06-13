Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $2.17 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,209 shares in the company, valued at $271,614,185.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $1,888,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,209 shares in the company, valued at $271,614,185.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,850 shares of company stock worth $61,018,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.92. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

