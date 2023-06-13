Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $2.76 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,248,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after buying an additional 555,786 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after buying an additional 495,400 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $157.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.86 and its 200-day moving average is $117.17.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

