Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,068,125 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,967 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $911.78 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $580.01 and a 12-month high of $964.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $912.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $857.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.