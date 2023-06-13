Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

NYSE:FINV opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $444.21 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence.

