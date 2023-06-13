Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,950 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.2% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $23,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Autodesk by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $208.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

