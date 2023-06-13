Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $278.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.