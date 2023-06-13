Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,067,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 514,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,727 shares of company stock worth $28,978,021 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.8 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $806.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $775.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $718.23. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

