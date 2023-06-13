Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned approximately 0.12% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,960,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,123,000 after buying an additional 562,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after buying an additional 1,782,800 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 7,952,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after buying an additional 1,576,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,852,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,076 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.49.

FTCH stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

