Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Stock Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.38% of PubMatic worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $21,971,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PubMatic by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $5,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 351,918 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,977.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,977.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,788 shares of company stock valued at $963,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.68 million, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.86.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

