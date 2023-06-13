Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,142 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average of $180.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

