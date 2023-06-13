Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACC. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 174,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 79,225 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 140.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,290.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $6,874,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CACC. Stephens cut their target price on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $490.24 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $617.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

