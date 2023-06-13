Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 421,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,114,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,765,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

