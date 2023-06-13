Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 273.10 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 273.10 ($3.42), with a volume of 79958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.17).

Specifically, insider Constantine Iordanou purchased 47,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £116,776.20 ($146,116.37). Company insiders own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Numis Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 507 ($6.34) price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27,400.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

