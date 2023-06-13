BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $22.16 on Thursday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

