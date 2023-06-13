Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 2,550.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.6 %
Barratt Developments stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.35.
Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.
