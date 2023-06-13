Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 67,970 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $26,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.12. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

