BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Cut by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,790 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 64,520 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BHP opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52.
In other news, insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
