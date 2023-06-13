BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $115.26, but opened at $111.75. BILL shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 734,009 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $113,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,082.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on BILL in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

BILL Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.94.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.