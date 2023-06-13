Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is RA Capital Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

RA Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 404,657 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 3.0% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Biogen worth $147,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $6,941,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 60,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Biogen by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 147,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,722,000 after purchasing an additional 98,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Biogen by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

BIIB stock opened at $313.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $188.54 and a one year high of $319.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

