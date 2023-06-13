Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Boosted by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,737 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.57% of Biogen worth $233,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $313.41 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.54 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

