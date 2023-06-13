Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $360.00. The company traded as high as $319.76 and last traded at $315.64, with a volume of 598712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.88.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.27.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.